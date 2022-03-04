HC Wainwright Raises SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target to $142.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

SWTX stock opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,719.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 242,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 229,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

