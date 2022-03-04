Head-To-Head Comparison: Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) vs. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti 17.35% 1.55% 1.04% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 38.27% 269.24% 72.43%

This table compares Eneti and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $139.23 million 0.47 -$671.98 million $3.97 1.45 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 2.14 $517.96 million $28.16 2.64

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Eneti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Eneti pays out 1.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eneti and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 0 6 0 3.00 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 1 3 0 2.40

Eneti currently has a consensus price target of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 156.50%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus price target of $66.80, indicating a potential downside of 10.02%. Given Eneti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eneti is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Eneti on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eneti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

