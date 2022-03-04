Head to Head Contrast: Broadway Financial (BYFC) vs. Its Rivals

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ: BYFC – Get Rating) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Broadway Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.38, meaning that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Broadway Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $18.67 million -$640,000.00 -11.64 Broadway Financial Competitors $812.24 million $223.78 million 6.95

Broadway Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -12.84% -3.40% -0.42% Broadway Financial Competitors 20.25% 8.35% 0.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Broadway Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial Competitors 409 1732 1442 95 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 10.47%. Given Broadway Financial’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Broadway Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Broadway Financial rivals beat Broadway Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

