Head-To-Head Review: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) versus ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

NeuroPace and ShockWave Medical are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeuroPace and ShockWave Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $41.14 million 4.82 -$24.28 million N/A N/A ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 93.73 -$65.70 million ($1.10) -162.02

NeuroPace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ShockWave Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NeuroPace and ShockWave Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 1 1 3 0 2.40 ShockWave Medical 0 2 4 0 2.67

NeuroPace currently has a consensus price target of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 160.12%. ShockWave Medical has a consensus price target of $211.17, indicating a potential upside of 18.49%. Given NeuroPace’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -66.77% N/A -25.15% ShockWave Medical -21.60% -17.68% -13.60%

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats NeuroPace on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About ShockWave Medical (Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

