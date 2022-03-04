Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Health Catalyst updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

HCAT stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.68. 717,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $312,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,359. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 197,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,007,000 after acquiring an additional 41,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 802,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

