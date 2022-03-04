Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 295.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,442,000 after buying an additional 1,832,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,966,000 after buying an additional 1,133,427 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,362 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

