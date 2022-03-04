HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.75.
NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. HealthStream has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $656.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.53, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.
HealthStream Company Profile (Get Rating)
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthStream (HSTM)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.