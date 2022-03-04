HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. HealthStream has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $656.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.53, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

