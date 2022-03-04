Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUB stock remained flat at $$105.70 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 549,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,983. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.51 and a twelve month high of $108.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.15.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

