Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.29. The stock had a trading volume of 106,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,883. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

