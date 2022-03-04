Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,659 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,320. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $43.73.

