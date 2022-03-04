Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Up 72.7% in February

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the January 31st total of 103,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 597,313 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $4,115,486.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 618,922 shares of company stock worth $4,255,259 in the last 90 days. 53.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,107. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

