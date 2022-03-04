Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$4.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.24. 972,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,859. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.33.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,182,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,479,000 after acquiring an additional 68,069 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

