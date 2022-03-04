Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,790.00

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,790 ($24.02) and last traded at GBX 1,798 ($24.12), with a volume of 16710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,820 ($24.42).
The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,146.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,333.86.
Herald Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HRI)
