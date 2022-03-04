Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $208.32

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $208.32 and last traded at $208.18, with a volume of 25155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock worth $207,158,028. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hershey by 110.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,051,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,744,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 119.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,009,000 after buying an additional 370,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after buying an additional 320,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

