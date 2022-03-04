Hess Co. (HES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 30th

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Hess has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hess to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

NYSE HES opened at $100.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80. Hess has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,146 shares of company stock worth $36,081,160. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hess by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 476,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 867,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

