Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.03-2.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. 582,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,292,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,389,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 66,973 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 171,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 138,012 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 149,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 90,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

