Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HPE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.
Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 85,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,083 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 323,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 33,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
