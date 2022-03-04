Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HPE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 85,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,083 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 323,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 33,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

