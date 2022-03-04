HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $21.01

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.01, but opened at $22.25. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 38 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPK. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

