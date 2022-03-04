HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 27,937 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,588 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,937 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 783.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,587 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 55,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,818 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 105,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $786.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

