HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 892,211 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,338 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 892,211 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAG. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

IAG stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.05. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

