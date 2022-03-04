HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

MMX stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Maverix Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $719.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

MMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

About Maverix Metals (Get Rating)

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.