Hiscox (LON:HSX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,027 ($13.78) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSX. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.22) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 970 ($13.01) to GBX 1,045 ($14.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.94) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 983.67 ($13.20).

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 879.20 ($11.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -171.12. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,002 ($13.44). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 932.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 892.06.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

