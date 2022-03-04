Hiscox Ltd (HSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 840.60 ($11.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 932.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 892.06. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.44). The company has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.12.

HSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,045 ($14.02) to GBX 1,075 ($14.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($11.14) to GBX 850 ($11.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,027 ($13.78) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.22) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 983.67 ($13.20).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

