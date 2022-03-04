Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DD traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.31. 94,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,937. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

