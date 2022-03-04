HOPR One Day Volume Tops $893,395.00 (HOPR)

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. HOPR has a market cap of $26.53 million and approximately $893,395.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00041920 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.88 or 0.06520396 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,293.32 or 1.00167971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00044790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00047915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002847 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

