Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.87-$2.03 EPS.
Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.48. 3,673,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,778. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $51.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
