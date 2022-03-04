Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.87-$2.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.48. 3,673,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,778. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $51.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.