Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87-$2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.7-$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.870-$2.030 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.20.
Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,673,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,778. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.
In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,651,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 145,309 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
