Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87-$2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.7-$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.870-$2.030 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,673,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,778. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,651,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 145,309 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

