HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €146.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €146.00 ($164.04) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ETR:HBH opened at €114.20 ($128.31) on Tuesday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €75.00 ($84.27) and a 12-month high of €140.10 ($157.42). The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of €130.19 and a 200-day moving average of €114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.77.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

