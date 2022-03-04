Howard Albert Sells 60,000 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AGO opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 620,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 33,547 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.