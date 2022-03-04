Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of HBMD stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $438.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.