HSBC Lowers Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) to Reduce

HSBC lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Erste Group downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.