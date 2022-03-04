Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 23,875 SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth about $290,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCPL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

SciPlay stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

