Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $721,000 Holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

HERA opened at $9.74 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

