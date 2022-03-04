Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $902,000 Stock Position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in ATI Physical Therapy were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $37,267,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $14,312,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $10,832,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATIP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $1.75 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

