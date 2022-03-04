Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $937,000 Investment in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after acquiring an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 654,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 104,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 186,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,681,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.02. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $72.97.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBIO. Mizuho decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

