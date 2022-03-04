Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 4.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 25.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $75.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BALY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

Bally’s Profile (Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.