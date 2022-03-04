Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NI stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $30.19.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

