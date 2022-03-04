Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.96% of RiceBran Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 206,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 245,543 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIBT opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

