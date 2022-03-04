Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $194.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 95,518 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

