Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Humana also updated its FY22 guidance to $24.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $436.01. 649,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,662. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.18. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

