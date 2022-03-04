Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors reissued their buy rating on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.36.

NYSE HUN opened at $39.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 19.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after acquiring an additional 339,407 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 260,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 14.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

