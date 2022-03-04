Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.27. 65,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,088. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

About Husqvarna AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.