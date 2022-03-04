Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Trading Down 6.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.66. 6,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 458,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,773,000 after acquiring an additional 431,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,225 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 788,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,049,000 after purchasing an additional 274,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 452.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,630,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,417 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

