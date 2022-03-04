I/O Coin (IOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $2,953.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00228810 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00031682 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,438,243 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

