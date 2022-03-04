Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ IEP opened at $54.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $61.89.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.78%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -372.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEP. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

