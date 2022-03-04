IFP Advisors Inc Buys 18,369 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $432.95. 633,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,435,614. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $373.26 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

