IFP Advisors Inc Has $7.69 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.33 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,423 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.