IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.09. 2,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,133. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.
