IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.97. The stock had a trading volume of 276,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,612,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

