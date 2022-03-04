IFP Advisors Inc Sells 10,738 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 765,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 748,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,604,000 after acquiring an additional 69,038 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,675,000 after acquiring an additional 40,908 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $20,770,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of ITOT traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.35. The company had a trading volume of 173,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,821. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average of $102.69. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $108.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.